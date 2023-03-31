Oxford man charged for making false allegations against deputy town marshal

OXFORD, Ind. (WISH) — An Oxford man was charged after making false harassment allegations towards a town marshal.

On Tuesday, February 14, The Benton County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from Zachary Bowers, 30, of Oxford, Indiana. Bowers reported that Oxford Town Marshal Michael Marquess was harassing his wife over Facebook messenger and sent an unsolicited nude photo. Bowers also reported that Marquess had sent him threatening messages. As a result, Marquess was places on administrative leave.

The Benton County Sheriff requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police. After conducting numerous interviews and serving numerous search warrants, police determined that Bowers made false allegations against Marquess.

The investigation and evidence indicated that Bowers created a fake Facebook account to impersonate Marquess. Bowers used the fake account to send unsolicited messages to his wife and send himself threatening messages.

Marquess returned to duty after police determined the allegations were false.

A warrant for Bowers’ arrest was issued on March 30. He turned himself in to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department at the Benton County Jail.

Bowers is being charged with identity deception and false informing.