INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday afternoon following a fight over a gun during an online transaction outside a convenience store on the southwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4200 block of Mann Road, just north of Interstate 465, around 4:10 p.m. Monday on a report of a “person shot.”

The shooting happened in the parking lot outside Mann Road Pantry, 4402 Mann Rd, during a meeting about an online transaction. One person showed a gun and a fight over the weapon ensued, according to Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs.

The gun fired and a man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, Cook said.

Multiple people involved in the online transaction were cooperating with police, Cook said.

Multiple people were inside the convenience store when the shooting happened, News 8 learned at the scene.