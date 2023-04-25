Search
Person dies after found shot on south side

Illuminated blue police lights. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after being found shot on the city’s south side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched on a report of shots fired around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday to the 3400 block of Madison Avenue. That’s a commercial area just north of East Sumner Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located a person with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s identity and the identities of any suspects have not been given, and no further information was immediately available.

