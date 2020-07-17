Police: 68-year-old woman assaulted in February dies; case ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman’s death last week after an assault in February has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police said Friday.

Ramona Coleman, 68, died July 6 at a rehabilitation facility as a result of injuries received in the assault, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled the case to be a homicide.

Police were called just before 9 p.m. Feb. 24 to the 2040 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address of Community Health Pavilion Shadeland. A 911 caller had said someone had been assaulted at the address. An emergency medical crew determined Coleman was suffering trauma and she was taken to an area hospital, police. said.

Coleman told police at the scene that a male had pushed her down. A news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided no additional details, although IMPD said it may update the release as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information in the case was asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. “Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous,” the release said.