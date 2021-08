Crime Watch 8

Police ask for help locating missing Bartholomew County woman

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they are looking for a missing woman.

Heather Ann Steuver, 37, was last seen on Sunday. She stands 5-foot-7 tall and weighs around 115 pounds, and she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Steuver’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bartholomew County’s Emergency Operations Center at 812-379-1689.