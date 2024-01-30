Police identify person killed in head-on collision in Shelby County

FLAT ROCK, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department provided an update Tuesday on a Monday afternoon crash that killed one and injured two others.

Investigators say the fatal crash happened in the 10000 block of South State Road 9, which is about four miles east of a community called Flat Rock.

One vehicle was a semitrailer hauling grain, driven 65-year-old Gary Jaquess, of Columbus. The other vehicle was a Jeep Liberty driven by 23-year-old Johnathan May, with a 22-year-old passenger.

May was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Jaquess and the passenger in the Jeep were sent to an Indianapolis emergency hospital to be treated for injuries.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office that the Jeep was heading southbound, with the tractor trailer heading north, when the Jeep crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit the semitrailer head-on.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and did not say why the Jeep crossed the center line, or if drugs or alcohol were involved.