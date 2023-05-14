Six injured in shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police are currently investigating a shooting that injured six people early Sunday morning, officials say in a release made Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:24 a.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were monitoring a large crowd of people in the area of West 16th Street and Madison Avenue, which is in a residential area off State Road 32.

While officers were observing the group, an altercation broke out and several gunshots were heard. Officers quickly investigated and located a person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers performed life-saving measures to slow the bleeding, and the person was later taken to a local hospital. They were reported to be in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

During the investigation, officers learned that five others were shot in the incident. They had checked in to a hospital for treatment and have been released.

Investigators are working to determine any suspects in the shooting. If anyone has any information on the incident, they are encouraged to contact Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731, or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).