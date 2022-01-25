Crime Watch 8

Woman charged with supplying gun, ammo used in triple murder in Lebanon

by: Staff Reports
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A woman has been arrested for her role in a triple murder in September in Lebanon.

Alicia Duff, 44, of Lebanon, is being charged with providing a weapon to someone who can’t get one who then uses it in a murder. She also faces four drug-related charges.

According to court records, Duff bought the gun and ammunition used to kill the three victims. She was arrested Friday.

Chad Grimball, 40, is accused of killing the three people: Larry Stogsdill Jr., 40; Brannon Martin, 20; and Grace Bishop, 19, on Sept. 8. He is the Boone County jail awaiting trial.

