Daybreak Drive-IN: Search for capsized kayakers… Seven Trump jurors selected… Indiana icon passes away

- Searching starts anew this morning on the White River, just west of the IUPUI campus. Authorities say a 911 caller reported seeing 2 kayakers capsize Monday and never resurface. Firefighters found the kayaks, but not the people. Rescuers looked for nearly two hours with boats, drones, and divers – with no success.
- A man is under arrest for a murder that happened three-and-a-half years ago in Indianapolis. It was a shooting near 34th Street & Sherman Drive. Rashaad Germany Jr., 18, was the victim. Investigators say they arrested Nichale Johnson this week for the crime.
- 7 jurors are now selected for Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York – with 11 slots still to be filled. Attorneys have questioned potential panelists on their political views and personal lives to find a jury that can fairly judge the former president.
- House Speaker Mike Johnson has pushed back against mounting anger among some fellow Republicans about Johnson’s proposed U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies. He also rejected a call on Tuesday to step aside or risk a vote to oust him from office. Johnson said he is “not resigning.”
- Caitlin Clark meets her new city this morning – as the Indiana Fever host a news conference to formally introduce their new star. The team chose the college record-setter with the first pick in the WNBA draft Monday night. The session with the media starts at 10 a.m. – we will carry it live on WISH-TV and wishtv.com.
- One of Indiana’s favorite sons has passed away. Carl Erskine was 97. Originally from Anderson, he found fame as a major league baseball star – winning two World Series and twirling two no-hitters with the Dodgers. He then returned to Anderson and built a legacy that goes far beyond the game – as a successful businessman, coach, and philanthropist – championing athletes with special needs… and former professional baseball players who had fallen onto tough times. Last year, the Baseball Hall of Fame honored him with a lifetime achievement award.
