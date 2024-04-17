Daybreak Drive-IN: Search for capsized kayakers… Seven Trump jurors selected… Indiana icon passes away

Searching starts anew this morning on the White River, just west of the IUPUI campus. Authorities say a 911 caller reported seeing 2 kayakers capsize Monday and never resurface. Firefighters found the kayaks, but not the people. Rescuers looked for nearly two hours with boats, drones, and divers – with no success.

A man is under arrest for a murder that happened three-and-a-half years ago in Indianapolis. It was a shooting near 34th Street & Sherman Drive. Rashaad Germany Jr., 18, was the victim. Investigators say they arrested Nichale Johnson this week for the crime.

7 jurors are now selected for Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York – with 11 slots still to be filled. Attorneys have questioned potential panelists on their political views and personal lives to find a jury that can fairly judge the former president.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has pushed back against mounting anger among some fellow Republicans about Johnson’s proposed U.S. aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies. He also rejected a call on Tuesday to step aside or risk a vote to oust him from office. Johnson said he is “not resigning.”

Caitlin Clark meets her new city this morning – as the Indiana Fever host a news conference to formally introduce their new star. The team chose the college record-setter with the first pick in the WNBA draft Monday night. The session with the media starts at 10 a.m. – we will carry it live on WISH-TV and wishtv.com.

One of Indiana’s favorite sons has passed away. Carl Erskine was 97. Originally from Anderson, he found fame as a major league baseball star – winning two World Series and twirling two no-hitters with the Dodgers. He then returned to Anderson and built a legacy that goes far beyond the game – as a successful businessman, coach, and philanthropist – championing athletes with special needs… and former professional baseball players who had fallen onto tough times. Last year, the Baseball Hall of Fame honored him with a lifetime achievement award.

