Delphi murder suspect moved to different prison

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is escorted Oct. 31, 2023, in the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

Online court records posted this morning show the Indiana Department of Correction has filed notice that Richard Allen has been moved.

Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Prison records show he is now being held at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility south of Terre Haute. He’s being held in long-term segregation.

Allen’s attorneys had repeatedly requested he be moved out of the Westville facility — claiming he’s been treated like a prisoner of war.

They also claimed conditions there caused Allen’s physical and mental condition to deteriorate rapidly.

The Indiana Department of Correction had objected to the attorneys’ request, saying it would “introduce significant security risks at the facility.”

The judge told the Department of Correction in the ruling that if Allen would be safer another facility, then the state agency could move Allen from Westville.

Allen is being held at the Department of Correction facility after the Carroll County sheriff requested he be moved there from the county jail shortly after his arrest on charges of murdering teen girls Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

As News 8 has reported, prosecutors in court June 15 revealed that suspect Allen has confessed to the girls’ murders multiple times while incarcerated. His defense lawyers in the same June court hearing said the confessions came as Allen suffered inhumane treatment at a maximum security prison. Allen’s attorneys argue the confessions are invalid and were prompted only by his declining mental health because of his conditions in prison.

News 8 also has reported, during an Oct. 19 hearing, Judge Fran Gull, the special judge assigned to the Delphi murders case, came into the Allen County courtroom and said, “We have had an unexpected turn of events.” Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi withdrew as Allen’s defense attorneys after an evidence leak from Baldwin’s office.

As a result, Allen’s trial was moved from January to October.