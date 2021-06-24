Digital Download

More e-commerce options for small businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Recently on News 8 we discussed payment trends, including how shoppers are paying for goods and services. A recent announcement from Shopify indicated some additional options for e-commerce coming to the market.

Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, joined Daybreak to help break it down.

“Shopify is a Canadian-based company that was found in 2006,” Spade says. “It’s really known for businesses being able to simply sell their products online. To give some perspective, it represents about 10% of all e-commerce sales in the [United] States.

Shop Pay is Shopify’s signature product. It will become available this summer to non-Shopify merchants for use on Facebook and Google.

“It has a very simple integration to social platforms,” Spade says. “It’s very simple from both the business or the online merchant and the shoppers perspective.”

