Digital Download

Netflix’s next chapter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Netflix has led the streaming front for more than a decade as the largest subscription based streaming service in the country.

For the first time in over 10 years, Netflix lost subscribers in quarter 1 of this year to the tune of over 200,000 subscribers.

General Manager of Circulus Digital Media Nelson Spade gave his insight on what may have caused the setback.

Spade says multiple factors come into play:

Netflix rolled out new pricing in mid Jan. $15.49 is more than it’s immediate competitors

Netflix is felt to be overpriced by the tune of $5 per month

Compared to 3 years ago, 60% of users have 3 or more packages compared to 32%

CEO Reed Hastings has provided an ad free experience which has changed

This is the first time Netflix has discussed an ad supported platform in 1-2 years. Consumers are interested in ad supported offerings based on other streaming platforms.

eMarketer projects 40M more AVOD users in the next 3 years

Tubi, 100% AVOD, record breaking year in 2022

HBO Max, Disney+, and Peacock rolling out ad supported models

This is an opportunity for Netflix. U.S. AVOD projected spending will triple in 2022 to 22 billion which is up from 8 billion in 2021.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

Contact Circulus Digital Media directly at contact@circulusdigital.com or visit www.CirculusDigitalMedia.com.

Circulus Digital Media is the market leader in local advertising. We democratize advanced media for small-to-medium businesses. Our local media solutions and best-in-class suite of advertising products are fueled by industry-leading data providers and ad quality monitoring systems that drive meaningful business results.