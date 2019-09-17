Disney bedtime hotline lets kids hear messages from favorite characters

Mickey and Minnie Mouse take turns slicing Mickeys 60th birthday cake during festivities at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Nov. 18, 1988. 4,000 children from all over the world were invited to help take part in the celebration. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you’re tired of sounding like a broken record and having some trouble getting the little ones off to bed, Disney’s got your back!

For the second year in a row, fans and families can call the toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, to hear six special goodnight messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

Punch in the appropriate number to hear a bedtime message from your favorite Disney character:

1 = Mickey

2 = Woody

3 = Princess Jasmine

4 = Princess Anna and Queen Elsa

5 = Yoda

6 = Spider-Man

The phone number will run from through Sept. 30.

Additionally, Disney Sleep Shop is offering a subscription box to assist in your child’s nighttime routine. It costs $27.99 per box.

Disney’s Sleep Shop also offers items such as plush bedtime buddies, fleece sleep throws, slippers and pajama sets.