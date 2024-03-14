Don Farrell, co-founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, does it his way

By SHANA SLOMA | shana@readthereporter.com

(The REPORTER) — When Don Farrell, former Artistic Director and co-founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI), resigned from his position at ATI last August, it allowed him to “hit the reset button” on the administrative direction that his career had taken and refocus his energy on performing.

After spending 19 years serving in a variety of roles at ATI, Farrell’s departure last fall has given him the opportunity to return to the stage full-time. Currently, he is showcasing his formidable talent as Don Kirshner in the Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre production of Beautiful – The Carole King Musical running now through March 30.

While Farrell shared with The Reporter that he is enjoying his time playing “the man with the golden ear,” he also mentioned that the Indianapolis-based venue is not his only gig. Alongside his business partner, musical director Terry Woods, the duo are creating multiple cabaret-style shows for Feinstein’s in Hotel Carmichael, located at 1 Carmicheal Square in Carmel.

Farrell is busy engaging audiences with classic songs and little-known details about each of the artists he highlights. Every production is a carefully crafted montage of music and educational background designed to entertain and enlighten audiences about the artist.

When Derrick Pfeister, Director of Arts and Entertainment for Hotel Carmichael, first approached Farrell about performing cabaret, the singer was quick to clarify his performance style.

“I told Derrick, ‘I’m not an impersonator,’” Farrell said. “So, if you’re looking for an impersonation of Sinatra, that’s not me. I’m sure you can find those guys anywhere.’”

Farrell shares that his enjoyment comes from sharing facts about the artist that the audience may not know.

“I love the backstory,” he said. “Having the context of something elevates the beautiful songs that we all know and love even more.”

Farrell’s recent productions include Sweet Caroline – The Life and Music of Neil Diamond, Because of You: A Tribute to Tony Bennett, and One Voice – The Music of Barry Manilow. Previously, his recurring production of All the Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute played to sold-out crowds in 2021 during the height of the pandemic.

When asked why he thinks people are so moved by his productions, Farrell suggests that people yearn for memories evoked by music.

“People want the nostalgia,” Farrell said. “They want to see things that bring a moment in time that was important in the songbook of their lives.

Farrell will return to Feinstein’s stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, performing Frank Sinatra: The Tribute. The doors open for dinner and drinks at 5:30 p.m. The performance will feature songs like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” and “Summer Wind,” as well as new sharing new anecdotal tales about the life of Ol’ Blue Eyes.

Although Farrell has moved on from his administrative role at ATI, his collaboration with Feinstein’s is just getting started. Farrell and Woods have been tasked with curating more content for a monthly show debuting next month.

“I am so grateful for our past successes!” Farrell said. “My company, Crossroads Entertainment, in collaboration and partnership with the great people at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmicheal, are thrilled to announce that beginning April 18, the third Thursday of each month will be a ‘Don Farrell Presents …’ curated evening of top-notch entertainment ranging from uniquely created original shows, new docu-cabaret tribute shows, presented artists, bands, and more!”

The “Don Farrell Presents…” debut show will be Summer Nights: The Music of Grease! The performance will feature music and stories from the blockbuster hit and will engage the audience with festive sing-alongs.

Farrell explained to The Reporter that he enjoys using his talent to enrich the lives of the people he entertains.

“It’s so powerful what music can do to the human spirit,” he said. “Music transcends political ideology. It transcends cultural differences. It’s so powerful when we come together and celebrate.”

Farrell is also humble regarding the gifts he has been afforded.

“I believe that music is truly a gift from God,” he said. “We are surrounded by beautiful angels on Earth, people that are inspired by God, to write lyrics and melodies that just go right to your heart.”