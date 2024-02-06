Indianapolis organization helps teachers achieve home ownership

Educate ME Foundation Inc. logo (Provided Photo/ Educate ME Foundation Inc. Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Educate ME Foundation is assisting Black educators through its Teacherville initiative. Leaders will focus on breaking down economic barriers hindering Black educators from purchasing homes.

The hope is that through this program, school districts will be able to better recruit and retain Black teachers in Indiana.

“Many educators encounter financial challenges, from high student loan debt to low salaries,” explained organizers in a news release.

Educate ME will provide support and resources that will aid teachers in becoming homeowners.

Multiple organizations are working on the Teacherville initiative including the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership (INHP), Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation (MBCDC), and the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis (AALFI) – a donor-advised fund of The Indianapolis Foundation.

Leaders will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at 2411 N. Rural St.