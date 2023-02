Education

Purdue endorses 12th consecutive tuition freeze

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Purdue University trustees on Friday approved freezing students’ tuition for a 12th consecutive year.

The Purdue University Board of Trustees endorsed President Mung Chiang’s request. According to a release, students will not see an increase in tuition through at least the 2024-25 academic school year.

The current cost of tuition is less than $10,000 a year and out of state tuition is under $30,000.