Braun: Likely 2024 announcement by Dec. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Mike Braun told News 8 Wednesday he will announce his decision on a possible gubernatorial run very soon.

The first-term senator’s comments came during an interview on the results of Tuesday’s midterms. Although Republicans still look set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, their margin likely will be much narrower than many pollsters predicted. Republicans still need to pick up two Senate seats to gain control of the upper chamber. As of Wednesday afternoon, races in Arizona and Nevada remained too close to call with thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots yet to be counted, while Georgia’s matchup between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a December runoff. Braun said Republicans will have to study why some candidates did well and some did poorly and apply those lessons to future elections.

Many Republicans have vowed to investigate the Biden Administration and the president’s family if they gain control of Congress. Braun said Republicans should tread carefully. He said the House most likely would do any investigations.

“I think where there is a real need for it, we should look into whatever the issues might be,” he said. “I don’t think we should be retributive about it, so I think that is a decision we’ll have to make.”

Braun indicated he was not in favor of impeaching President Joe Biden, as some in his party have demanded. He said the parties’ attitudes toward impeachment have only further exacerbated political division in Washington. He said he would prefer to focus on policy priorities. For his part, Braun said he would like to work on increasing pricing transparency and competition in the health care industry and reducing the federal budget deficit.

Braun’s current term ends in 2024. That year, he could run for another term in the Senate or he could run for governor. Current Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited. Braun’s name has been floated in political circles as a potential candidate, as have Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Attorney General Todd Rokita. Former Mike Pence aide Eric Doden already has formed a committee. Braun indicated he is weighing the two offices.

“I’ve got to make that decision because it’s either/or,” he said. “All I can tell you is I will declare what I’m going to do publicly here very soon.”

Asked if he had a timeline for an announcement, Braun replied, “Likely by Dec. 1.”