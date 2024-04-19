Pickett: Concern over loss of rights prompted me to run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Democratic candidate for Congress tells News 8 she wants to restore rights she believes are being eroded under Republican rule.

Deborah Pickett is a former researcher and Army reservist and serves on a number of boards around Carmel. She is one of two Democrats running in that party’s primary to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz. Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District stretches from Hamilton County’s southern border to the city of Marion.

In an interview with News 8 for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics,” Pickett said she would support a federal law guaranteeing a woman’s right to have an abortion. Asked if there should be a gestational age limit, she said any such decisions should be left to a woman and her doctor and that most abortions happen during the first trimester anyway.

On immigration and border security, Pickett said Congress needs to pay for more immigration judges to adjudicate asylum applications and adequately fund related services.

Pickett said she believes Israel’s actions in Gaza have been too indiscriminate but the Biden administration has done a good job of balancing the need to support Israel with exerting pressure on the Netanyahu government to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza. She said she supports continued aid for Israel and for Ukraine.

“I feel very strongly in favor of continuing to support Israel,” she said. “I would hope that the Israeli government and the war cabinet would really take into account our concerns.”

Pickett also said she would support the creation of a national health insurance program with automatic enrollment for basic services, with additional levels of care available as options. She said she would vote to increase the income tax to pay for such a system if needed.

