Here come the mummies!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funk-rock favorite Here Come the Mummies will be live at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Ind., on Friday, June 30, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m.

Here Come the Mummies is a nine-piece funk-rock band of 5000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Their “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” is sure to get you into them (and possibly vice versa).

The true identity of the Mummies are not known, but they’re said to be Grammy awarded musicians.

Since their discovery, HCTM has been direct support for P-Funk, Al Green, Mavis Staples, KC and the Sunshine Band, and Cheap Trick; rocked Super Bowl Village; become a regular on The Bob and Tom Show; played massive festivals like Summer Fest, Summer Camp, Common Ground, Musikfest, and Suwannee Hulaween; and sold tickets by the thousands across large swaths of North America.