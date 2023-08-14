Indiana rock and roller set to perform at Colts Kickoff Concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There might be rain on the scarecrow, but not at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Indiana native John Mellencamp is making a special performance at the 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert this September.

Mellencamp joins a lineup of rock legends performing at the concert alongside The Jim Irsay Band and The Jim Irsay Collection, including Stephen Stills from Crosby, Stills & Nash, Ann Wilson from Heart, and Peter Wolf of J. Geils Band.

World-renowned illusionist Criss Angel is also set to enchant concertgoers in a special appearance.

Born and raised in Seymour, Indiana, Mellencamp is known for his catchy brand of heartland rock. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, alongside Madonna, Leonard Cohen, and more. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Mellencamp holds the record for the most tracks by a solo artist to hit No. 1 on the Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. He has been nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, winning his first in 2008.

The concert is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved on the Colts’ concert website.

The gates open at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8. The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.