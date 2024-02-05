Jay-Z criticizes Recording Academy during Grammy acceptance speech

Jay-Z, left, accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award as daughter Blue Ivy Carter, looks on during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victoria Monét won three Grammys, including “best new artist,” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

SZA, the most nominated artist this year, took home three Grammys, including Best R & B Song.

But Sunday night’s awards show wasn’t all about the youth; 80-year-old Joni Mitchell performed at the Grammys for the first time in her career and Billy Joel played his first new song in 17 years.

Fantasia Barrino channeled her inner Tina Turner, for an emotional “in memoriam” segment for the late music icon, who died in May at age 83.

Billie Eilish won awards for Song of The Year” and Best Song Written for Visual Media” for “What was I Made For” from the movie “Barbie.”

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus won for “Best Pop Solo Performance” and “Record of the Year.”

“This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday; not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” explained Cyrus.

Rapper Jay-Z stirred up some controversy as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Jay-Z said he always wanted the Grammys to honor the artists that most infuence culture. He criticized the Recording Academy for not always getting it right and pointed out that his wife Beyonce had never won Album of the Year.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year, so even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys, never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. You know, some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in a category,” Jay-Z said.

Taylor Swift, who used her speech for winning “Best Pop vocal Album” to announce her new album, “Tortured Poets Department.” She then returned to the stage to accept her fourth “Album of the Year” trophy, a Grammys record.

Here is a list of the nominees and winners for some of the top 2024 Grammy categories.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius – “The Record”

Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

SZA – “SOS”

Taylor Swift – “Midnights” – *WINNER

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” – *WINNER

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monét – *WINNER

Gracie Abrams.

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson – “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo – “GUTS”

Ed Sheeran – “(Subtract)”

Taylor Swift -“Midnights” – *WINNER

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” – *WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff – *WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – *WINNER

Justin Tranter

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss”

Killer Mike – “Michael” – *WINNER

Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains”

Nas – “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott – “Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” – *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” – *WINNER

Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” – *WINNER

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher”

Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Paramore – “This Is Why” – *WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface – “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King – “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” – *WINNER

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones – “ICU”- *WINNER

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car”

Boygenius – “The Record” – *WINNER

Gorillaz – “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”

Burns Boy, “City Boys”

David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Tyla, “Water” – *WINNER

BEST SCORE OR SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Televison)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – *WINNER