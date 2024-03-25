Singer Maxwell to ‘Serenade’ Indianapolis with new tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist Maxwell announced he will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall during his “Serenade” tour.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B sensation Jazmine Sullivan and the up-and-coming singer-songwriter October London will join him over 25 dates.

The Serenade Tour continues Maxwell’s extraordinary streak of live performances, following his acclaimed 2022 NIGHT Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe. The tour included a sold-out 25-date international arena run and earned a spot on Pollstar’s 2022 list of “Top 20 Global Concert Tours.”

Additionally, in 2023, Maxwell mesmerized audiences with sold-out symphony dates at prestigious venues such as San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall, Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, and Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center. Notably, Maxwell’s return to the Kennedy Center marked a significant moment since his record-breaking 2019 symphony run.

In February, Maxwell embarked on the romantic and star-studded Urban Hang Suite Cruise, a four-night sold-out ocean cruise featuring exclusive performances by Maxwell and special guests, providing guests with a weekend of romance aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The Serenade Tour also signifies a reunion with Jazmine Sullivan, who previously joined Maxwell on his Maxwell 08 Tour to promote the release of her debut album, “Fearless.”

Tickets for The Serenade Tour go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive meet & greet and VIP ticket packages are available for all tour dates.