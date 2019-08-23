Fantastic weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to the morning with a few clouds to start the day. A spread of temperatures to the lower 60s in northern Indiana to the lower 70s in southern Indiana.

Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s with very low humidity! A great evening for some Friday night football with temperatures cooling to the lower 70s through the evening with a partly cloudy sky.

This weekend looks great with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine! Another great day Sunday with highs warming to the lower 80s. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance through the evening hours.

Better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon! Scattered showers will continue through the day on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.