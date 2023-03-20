First day of Spring!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the teens. SHould be a bright day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 50s. We welcome in spring today at 5:24 PM. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the mid 50s. Evening showers arrive late Tuesday.

Wednesday showers will be around with our first of two systems this week. Highs on Wednesday will warm to the upper 50s. Thursday highs will continue to warm with most spots in the mid 60s. Our next system will hit late Thursday with a few thunderstorms possible as well. Early Friday the showers and few storms will move out. Highs will cool to the mid 50s.

This weekend is looking more seasonal with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine. Lower 60s Sunday with some sun to start with rain arriving late. Monday will be a mostly cloudy start with highs in the lower 50s.