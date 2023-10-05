Fishers Test Kitchen welcomes 6 new restaurant concepts

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Test Kitchen, the restaurant accelerator located within the Sun King Brewing building at The Yard at Fishers District, introduces six new brands this month. Wurst-n-Wiener, The OG, Sandwich Cat, Chick Magnet, Deja Vu Kitchen, and Li Pu will rotate through the showcase pod, offering a diverse range of dining concepts from brats and sandwiches to pan-Asian and Sunday supper. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday Dinner: Wurst-n-Wiener

Thursday Lunch & Dinner: The OG Beef Sandwich

Friday Lunch: Sandwich Cat

Friday Dinner: Chick Magnet

Saturday Lunch: Sandwich Cat

Saturday Dinner: Chick Magnet

Sunday Dinner: Deja Vu Kitchen

The Fishers Test Kitchen provides fully equipped kitchen and prep spaces for chefs to develop their culinary concepts. Leases are designed to be short-term, lasting one to two years, allowing chefs to test their ideas and cultivate a following.

The goal is for these chefs to eventually establish their own restaurants in Fishers. Rent is structured as a revenue share, with chefs contributing a portion of their sales to cover rent, utilities, maintenance, and other expenses.

In addition to the food stands, the accelerator building houses The Signature Table, a culinary performance space accommodating up to 15 seated guests. Here, a variety of scheduled, ticketed culinary events, including classes, demonstrations, tastings, and dinners, will be hosted with chefs showcasing their skills up close. The public can also reserve The Signature Table for private events.

For those looking to experience unique dining opportunities, intimate pop-up dinners inside The Tasting Room at Fishers Test Kitchen, featuring local chefs, are available. The next event, featuring Andy’s Housepitality, is scheduled for October 14. Tickets and the menu can be found here.