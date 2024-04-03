Fountain Square solar eclipse rooftop garden party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for an amazing view and something to do for the solar eclipse on April 8, The Rooftop Garden in Fountain Square is throwing an out of this world party!

Fountain Square Theatre Building General Manager Carrie Pietz talked with All Indiana’s Kayla Sullivan about the event. Pietz explained if you buy a table it comes with one drink ticket per guest, an appetizer buffet (vegetarian options as well), duck pin bowling and ISO glasses. Regular general admission does not include the drink ticket but drinks are available for purchase.

They are sticking to the eclipse theme with special Upland Brewing beers as well as a Black out lemonade Tito’s cocktail.

This event is going on rain or shine on April 8 at 1pm. You can enjoy it outside on the roof or indoors in the duckpin bowling area or later on, Imbibe. There you can enjoy pool, arcade games, ping pong and good food all night. You also can avoid all eclipse traffic and buy a room at the Fountainview Inn attached to the same building.

For tickets and more information about this event, click here.