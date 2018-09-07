INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Elanco

Eli Lilly is spinning off it Elanco Animal Health unit, it’s the biggest IPO of the year.

They expect to raise about a billion and a half dollars.

That shows there is a big appetite for animal health companies.

Elanco offers more than 125 products to veterinarians and food animal producers in more than 90 countries.

EpiPen

Walgreens is teaming up with a drug company to offer an alternative EpiPen since there is a shortage.

Auvi-Qs devices used to inject Epinephrine to counter severe allergic reactions are available for the first time at Walgreens stores nationwide.

Before, consumers seeking Auvi-Qs mostly got them through the mail

Bonton

Bonton may be making a comeback.

Merrillville-based CSC holdings bought the naming rights to the department store chain that filed for bankruptcy.

While they say the comeback will be mostly online, it is talking to landlords in Indiana, as well as Illinois, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania about opening new stores.

Ford F-150

Ford has recalled two million F-150 trucks over seatbelt concerns.

There’s worry the part of the seatbelts that tightens during a crash could catch fire.

The company said there have been 17 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and six in Canada, thought it is not aware of any accidents or injuries as a result of the condition.