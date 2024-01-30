Hoosier tenants rally at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier tenants rallied Monday at the Statehouse to demand action from state lawmakers to make tenant protections stronger.

The Indiana Tenants Association demanded action for tenant rights. Organizers related it to the heartbreak in South Bend where six kids were killed in a fire. They say the South Bend house had been “re-rented” after failing multiple inspections.

Organizers are asking lawmakers to “act immediately.”

One person at the rally died a burst pipe in his apartment has left him without a permanent place to call home for almost a year. Keifer Gonzales said, “In what I thought was going to be a few weeks of not having a home, turned into almost a year come July.”

Organizers are pushing for the passage of Senate Bill 243, which the Senate Judiciary Committee was set to debate at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 130. The legislation would require landlords to give written notice to tenants that they are selling the rental property in which tenants live.

