Hot Sunday Forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a hot and humid week with several chances for rain and storms.



Sunday: Prepare for one of the warmest days of the month so far as temperatures warm to the upper 80s or low 90s. Temperatures will warm to the low 90s this afternoon in Indianapolis. It will feel slightly warmer when you factor in the humidity.







Sunday night: After a hot day, expect a very warm night as temperatures fall to the 70s. We’ll track a few isolated showers mainly north overnight.



Monday: Keep the umbrella handy as several rounds of showers and storms will move over the state Monday. After a wet start to the day, expect afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Strong to severe isolated storms are possible with wind and hail as the primary threats.



Tuesday: Tuesday will be another hot and humid summer day with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

8 Day forecast: Temperatures will once again warm to the upper 80s to low 90s Wednesday with scattered storms. There’s a chance for a few isolated storms Thursday and Friday. The near-90 degree temperature trend will come to an end next weekend as temperature fall to the low 80s.