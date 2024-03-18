Delphi murders judge to decide on contempt charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The special judge in the Delphi murders case will consider contempt of court charges against Richard Allen’s attorneys on Monday.

Allen is accused in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Allen’s defense team had asked for Monday morning’s hearing to be delayed, but a judge denied that request.

Allen’s attorneys claim they had not received important information for the hearing in a timely fashion.

Judge Frances Gull accused the attorneys of gross negligence after an evidence leak last year.

Allen’s jury trial was originally scheduled for October, but was moved to May after attorneys filed a request for an earlier trial.

This story was created using a script that aired on WISH-TV.

