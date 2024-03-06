Search
Attorneys for Richard Allen ask court for early trial

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen filed a motion Wednesday asking the judge for an early trial.

Allen was originally set to go on trial for the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in October.

Multiple times Allen’s attorneys have asked for a quick trial.

Wednesday’s filing asks the court to bump the trial up within no more than 70 days from Wednesday.

A hearing for Allen was scheduled for March 18.

