I-Team 8

Domestic violence calls to IMPD decline year over year

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are shown Oct. 2, 2022, at the site where a man was fatally shot by officers after taking his ex-girlfriend hostage on Indy’s southwest side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of domestic violence calls to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has dropped year over year.

On average, 14 people call for help from IMPD every day.

On Sunday afternoon, members of IMPD’s special weapons and tactics team shot and killed Thomas Talley inside of a house on South Holt Road. The 40-year-old man had taken his ex-girlfriend hostage and did not talk to the police when they arrived. IT was not the first time that police had been called to this house. In August, Talley was charged with Intimidation, domestic battery, battery resulting in bodily injury, and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Despite Sunday’s violence, IMPD says that Indianapolis doesn’t have a domestic violence issue. According to the department’s numbers, cases have dropped from year to year. The department took just over 6,000 calls in 2021.

From January to September of 2022, IMPD recorded 4,440 domestic violence-related calls. For the same months of 2021, the tally was 4,619.

So far this year, the most calls were received in three months: May, 558; June, also 558; July, 576; and August, 562.

IMPD Sgt. David Lindsey calls domestic violence cases particularly tough for officers, and that getting all of the parties to cooperate is an enormous challenge. “There are occasions where one person says one story, and one person says another, and the officers out on the scene, they have to determine who the primary aggressor is.”

Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police. Lindsey says the emotions are high and unpredictable “When there is a repeat domestic violence case it is where one party doesn’t want to leave the other because that is there support that is where they live that is the person that take care of them but then again that is the person that is physically battering them.”

Three weeks ago, Krystal Walton was shot and killed Sept. 16 in front of a day care center after dropping off her children. IMPD has arrested her ex-boyfriend Orlando Mitchel for her murder.

Violence was a constant companion in the relationship of Walton and Mitchell. He had threatened to kill Walton and attacked her several occasions.