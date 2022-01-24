I-Team 8

FBI searches HQ of company running Indianapolis COVID-19 testing site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI conducted a “court-authorized” search at the headquarters of the Center for COVID Control, located in Illinois.

The company had a popular COVID-19 testing site in downtown Indianapolis.

“Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigations that may or may not be occurring.” Siobhan Johnson, an FBI special agent in Chicago, in a statement to I-Team 8

The Center for COVID Control at its peak ran more than 300 locations in at least 26 states and collected more than 80,000 tests a day, according to the company’s website. However, after facing hundreds of complaints across the county of failing to deliver COVID test results or those results being false, the company voluntarily suspended operations at all locations on Saturday.

While the Indiana Department of Health, the Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office tell I-Team 8 that they have received no complaints about the testing site on 17 N. Pennsylvania St., the Center for COVID Control is facing lawsuits in Illinois, Oregon, Colorado, Minnesota and Massachusetts, according to multiple reports from USA Today.

The Indiana Department of Health told I-Team 8, in order for a COVID testing site to operate, they need to have a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) license or certificate. Upon looking at the state health department’s website, I-Team 8 found the company did not have that license at the site in downtown Indy.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid is also investigating the company and gave a statement to I-Team 8:

“We take seriously any allegations of fraud or misbehavior by COVID-19 testing sites. CMS’s Center for Clinical Standards and Quality investigates these kinds of complaints and is aware of several alleged instances of misconduct by this company’s labs. We know that people want to feel confident that the testing sites they visit are reputable and the results they receive are accurate.”

I-Team 8 followed up with the the Indiana Attorney General’s Office to see if they would be investigating the company or filing any lawsuits.

“While we don’t have specifics we can share, we are aware of the concerns and considering next steps.” A spokesperson for the Indiana Attorney General’s Office

I-Team 8 reached out the Center of COVID Control for comment. They did not immediately respond.