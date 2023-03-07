Prosecutors list Kegan Kline’s father, podcaster as potential trial witnesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Prosecutors may call Kegan Kline’s father and a podcaster as witnesses to testify in his trial on charges related to child pornography.

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office filed its list of 19 potential witnesses Monday.

The list includes Jerry Kline, Kline’s father, and Barbara MacDonald, investigative producer for Headline News and host of the “Down The Hill” true crime podcast.

Prosecutors accuse Kegan Kline of using the ‘anthony_shots’ social media profile to collect approximately 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of underage girls.

Kline faces 25 criminal counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.

Investigators believe Kegan Kline lived with his father Jerry for much of the time he was chatting with girls to solicit the pictures and videos.

According to a transcript of a August 19, 2020 interview obtained by I-Team 8 and The Murder Sheet podcast, state police investigators questioned Kegan about his father’s possible access to the social media accounts and images.

Kegan Kline denied sharing images or videos with his father or letting his father access the account.

Indiana State Police announced in December 2021 that the ‘anthony_shots’ account may be connected to the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby Germain in Delphi.

In the 2020 interview, Kegan Kline admitted having contact with Libby German but denied killing either girl.

He told police he was with his father the day the girls disappeared, according to the transcript.

Barbara MacDonald interviewed Kegan Kline from jail in December of 2021.

When asked why he created the ‘anthony_shots’ profile, Kline told MacDonald, “I don’t, I don’t really know. I was just lonely, you know what I mean? Just talking to people. I don’t know why I did it, really.”

Kline also denied trying to personally meet any of the girls from the account.

He has not been charged in the Delphi case.

Kegan Kline is scheduled for trial May 10 in Miami County on the child porn-related charges.

Other witnesses on the prosecution list include the Alaska police officer and model whose image Kline used on the social media profile and Kline’s girlfriend at the time of his arrest.