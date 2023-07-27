Vevay, Indiana, police officer charged with child exploitation, voyeurism

VEVAY, Ind. (WISH) — An officer from the Vevay Police Department was arrested and charged with child exploitation and voyeurism, court docs say.

Officer Kyle Davis, 37, was arrested on Monday after police found searches on his phone of child pornography and ways to place cameras secretly to record.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by I-Team 8, Davis allegedly tried to videotape a 15-year-old girl while she went to the bathroom in his home in May 2020.

The affidavit alleged the teenage girl found a cellphone behind some clothes in the bathroom that was recording and pointed at the toilet.

The girl told investigators she did not tell anyone about the incident until now because of her family’s close relationship with Davis.

Davis denied the allegations to investigators and said his teenage son was responsible for the recordings.

Detectives with the Madison Police Department got a search warrant for Davis’ phone.

The affidavit says they found searches on his phone for the phrases “voyeurism, spycams, teen sex, and cheerleaders.” There was also a search history about placing cameras in bedrooms.

Davis’s phone also had a picture of two girls that appeared to be 8 years old. One of them was topless. The other was wearing only a bra and underwear.

Detectives also found videos of Davis having sex with adult women that appeared to be taken from a concealed camera or phone, but it is unclear if the women in the video consented to the videos being taken.

Davis was held Thursday at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to the Madison Police Department, the alleged crimes happened before he became a police officer. Police told I-Team 8 he was hired by the Vevay Police Department in the spring of this year.