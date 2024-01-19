IFD prepares for cold weather water rescues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is preparing for rescues in the cold weather. Firefighters went through training for ice dives this week and shared a video and pictures of the work on social media.

The department says people must be aware of their own safety when it comes to ice and winter weather.

“The reason we’re doing this is because people unfortunately trust ice a little more than they need to or should when it comes to winter months. Remember in Indiana no ice is really safe ice – unless it’s been really, thoroughly checked. So, make sure you stay off the water, stay off the ice, and try and keep us from having to come and get you,” a firefighter said while speaking over the video.

IFD says to call 911 if you see a person or animal on the ice. They emphasize that people should not go onto the ice and attempt a rescue.

One of the posts said “The invaluable opportunity to train in ice conditions is crucial for #IFD divers to gain experience or maintain expertise. Unfamiliarity with ice conditions in IN can be deadly when a person or animal finds themselves a top a body of water. Remember in Indiana NO ICE IS SAFE ICE.”

In another post, firefighters said “#IFD Tactical Teams 7 & 14 took advantage of the chilly temps this week to get some subsurface time under the ice and practice top water ice rescue. Station 7 B’s training, was conducted this afternoon at Somerset Lakes Apartments. Water temp 36 degrees with depth about 30 feet.”

The South Bend Fire Department had to put their cold water rescue skills to use this week. The department posted details of a dive team saving of a dog in the St. Joseph River.

Crews said they rescued Ollie on Thursday morning after he chased a goose onto the frozen water and fell through. Ollie’s owners say he is back home safe and warm… But is disappointed that he couldn’t catch the goose.

