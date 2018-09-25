IMPD reminding scooter users of the rules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wants to remind those who use scooters of the rules. This reminder comes after a scooter was found in the canal downtown, according to a tweet by IMPD.

Reminder, scooters are not allowed on the canal walk…or IN the canal. Proper reporting procedures are to call the number on the scooter to have it moved… #ScooterRules #TicketablewhetherRidingOrLittering pic.twitter.com/pZuwn2FQ3W— IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 23, 2018

Scooters are to be ridden in the streets not the sidewalks. They are allowed to be ridden in bike lanes where available. Riders should go with the flow of traffic and follow all traffic laws.

“Just like you, we love to have fun here in Indianapolis and that includes riding scooters. That’s why you saw Officer Hamer riding the scooter the way you should ride it and the way you shouldn’t ride it,” said Sergeant Jim Gillespie with IMPD about a video that IMPD posted on social media about the reminder of scooter rules.

Scooters should be parked four feet from the curb of sidewalks.

To see the full video posted by IMPD, click here.