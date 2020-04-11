Indiana Grown: Javaroma Roasters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every week WISH-TV, together with our partners at Indiana Grown, highlight a local company.

This week, Joana Wade from Javaroma Roasters stopped by Daybreak to talk about the different types of coffee the company has to offer.

“We like to showcase farmers,” said Wade. “We roast a lot of different types of coffee and we’ve been around for about five years.”

The company is based in Mitchell, Ind., and opened in May of 2015 after Wade graduated from college with a bible culinary degree.

The coffee is brewed by the customer just like tea through a bag being submerged in hot water.

Click the videos to learn more.