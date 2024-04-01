Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

10 best colleges in Indiana

The University of Notre Dame dome is seen from the entrance to the campus on Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)
by: Stacker
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on.

While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students to consider.

Stacker compiled a list of the best four-year colleges in Indiana using rankings from Niche. Tuition, student-to-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, and graduation rate are among the factors considered in deciding these rankings. Location is also often a key factor in a school’s appeal, whether it be a beachside location, one full of New England foliage, or proximity to tech hubs and companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Online and unspecified location schools were excluded from the rankings.

Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

A group of college students having a discussion under a tree on campus.

Motortion Films // Shutterstock

#10. University of Evansville

– Location: Evansville, IN
– Acceptance rate: 75%
– Net price: $21,019
– SAT range: 1050-1250
– Niche grade:  B+

A student wearing a backpack holding two books as they walk to a college class.

mangpor2004 // Shutterstock

#9. Indiana University – East

– Location: Richmond, IN
– Acceptance rate: 81%
– Net price: $8,102
– SAT range: 1000-1220
– Niche grade:  B+

College students laughing and having fun at a tailgate party.

Sean Locke Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Taylor University

– Location: Upland, IN
– Acceptance rate: 73%
– Net price: $26,879
– SAT range: 1080-1310
– Niche grade:  B+

Bookshelves forming a hallway in a college library.

DavidPinoPhotography // Shutterstock

#7. DePauw University

– Location: Greencastle, IN
– Acceptance rate: 65%
– Net price: $27,348
– SAT range: 1160-1420
– Niche grade:  B+

A student taking notes in a library.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Indiana University-Purdue University – Indianapolis (IUPUI)

– Location: Indianapolis, IN
– Acceptance rate: 84%
– Net price: $11,550
– SAT range: 1040-1230
– Niche grade:  B+

You may also like: Cities in Indiana with the most living in poverty

An empty college dorm room with bunkbeds.

Canva

#5. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

– Location: Terre Haute, IN
– Acceptance rate: 77%
– Net price: $39,294
– SAT range: 1270-1480
– Niche grade:  A-

A college professor giving a lecture.

Canva

#4. Wabash College

– Location: Crawfordsville, IN
– Acceptance rate: 62%
– Net price: $21,466
– SAT range: 1140-1340
– Niche grade:  A-

A group of college students working together on a group project in a library.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#3. Indiana University – Bloomington

– Location: Bloomington, IN
– Acceptance rate: 85%
– Net price: $13,386
– SAT range: 1160-1380
– Niche grade:  A

An empty college classroom.

Canva

#2. Purdue University

– Location: West Lafayette, IN
– Acceptance rate: 69%
– Net price: $14,619
– SAT range: 1190-1430
– Niche grade:  A

A group of college students working on their laptops.

Canva

#1. University of Notre Dame

– Location: Notre Dame, IN
– Acceptance rate: 15%
– Net price: $30,513
– SAT range: 1410-1550
– Niche grade:  A+

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Indiana

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The ‘Voice of the Indianapolis...
Local News /
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years...
National News /
The Black Keys announce show...
News /
Private plane crashes just west...
Local News /
Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces 2025 mug...
Local News /
An alternate channel is being...
National News /
Morris Day & The Time...
Local News /
Monday’s business headlines
Business /