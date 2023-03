Bryan Adams, Soul Asylum to rev up Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced Bryan Adams will headline Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 26, and Soul Asylum will open.

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking along to hit after hit during his performance.”

With 17 studio albums, including four new studio albums in 2022, Adams’ songwriting has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and 20 Juno Awards.

His 2022 studio albums included the Grammy-nominated “So Happy It Hurts,” and “Pretty Woman – The Musical,” as well as Classic Pt. I and Pt. II, which feature new recordings of his greatest hits, including “Summer of 69,” “Heaven,” and “Run To You.”

In addition to his first Indianapolis concert since 2010, Adams is playing throughout the United States, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand in 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bryan Adams to Miller Lite Carb Day, bringing the best of 80s rock to the greatest weekend in racing,” Miller Lite Field Marketing Manager Kathy Barton said. “We can’t wait to crack open a cold Miller Lite and enjoy a night to remember on the main stage.”

Soul Asylum has been one of the most inspiring and hardworking bands in the rock scene since the 80s. Soul Asylum earned steady alternative radio and MTV airplay on the strength of the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 hit “Runaway Train,” which won the Grammy for Best Rock Song.

Known for its raucous but emphatic combination of punk energy, guitar-fueled firepower and songs that range from aggression to heartfelt, the quartet now includes frontman Dave Pirner, drummer Michael Bland, lead guitarist Ryan Smith, and bassist Jeremy Tappero. Buoyed by an energetic and unparalleled live show and Pirner’s prolific songwriting, Soul Asylum isn’t stopping anytime soon.

Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com.