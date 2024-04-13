While inflation has fallen from 2022 peaks, high prices are still eating into household budgets. Many Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.

Home prices, rent, and food inflation, as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years, are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before. In the first two months of 2024, Americans were able to save about 3.9% of their disposable income, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, well below historic levels.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Indiana using rankings from Niche.

#30. Union County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 751

– Population: 7,041

– Median household income: $68,514

– Median home value: $149,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $809 (21% rent)

#29. DeKalb County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 750

– Population: 43,312

– Median household income: $68,110

– Median home value: $157,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $783 (18% rent)

#28. Henry County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 741

– Population: 48,913

– Median household income: $57,632

– Median home value: $124,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $787 (25% rent)

#27. Wells County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 709

– Population: 28,167

– Median household income: $68,074

– Median home value: $161,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $803 (23% rent)

#26. Benton County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 699

– Population: 8,709

– Median household income: $58,620

– Median home value: $122,600 (78% own)

– Median rent: $805 (22% rent)

#25. Tipton County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 688

– Population: 15,328

– Median household income: $71,947

– Median home value: $150,700 (81% own)

– Median rent: $842 (19% rent)

#24. Jennings County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 684

– Population: 27,610

– Median household income: $66,892

– Median home value: $133,200 (81% own)

– Median rent: $873 (19% rent)

#23. Lawrence County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 659

– Population: 45,113

– Median household income: $64,210

– Median home value: $146,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $776 (21% rent)

#22. Fulton County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 649

– Population: 20,420

– Median household income: $62,644

– Median home value: $143,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $795 (22% rent)

#21. Grant County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 600

– Population: 66,560

– Median household income: $53,033

– Median home value: $109,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $774 (28% rent)

#20. Warren County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 591

– Population: 8,454

– Median household income: $72,833

– Median home value: $151,400 (81% own)

– Median rent: $841 (19% rent)

#19. Switzerland County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 545

– Population: 9,896

– Median household income: $66,525

– Median home value: $162,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $697 (21% rent)

#18. Fayette County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 517

– Population: 23,391

– Median household income: $52,219

– Median home value: $99,100 (70% own)

– Median rent: $763 (30% rent)

#17. Starke County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 515

– Population: 23,308

– Median household income: $59,916

– Median home value: $145,600 (84% own)

– Median rent: $656 (16% rent)

#16. Fountain County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 496

– Population: 16,468

– Median household income: $60,559

– Median home value: $123,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $793 (26% rent)

#15. Knox County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 482

– Population: 36,148

– Median household income: $58,173

– Median home value: $122,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $746 (35% rent)

#14. Orange County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 481

– Population: 19,768

– Median household income: $60,775

– Median home value: $125,100 (78% own)

– Median rent: $767 (22% rent)

#13. Cass County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 464

– Population: 37,820

– Median household income: $55,862

– Median home value: $110,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $747 (25% rent)

#12. Perry County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 448

– Population: 19,186

– Median household income: $58,936

– Median home value: $136,700 (75% own)

– Median rent: $632 (25% rent)

#11. Jay County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 433

– Population: 20,451

– Median household income: $52,231

– Median home value: $101,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $771 (23% rent)

#10. Greene County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 416

– Population: 30,900

– Median household income: $57,771

– Median home value: $116,400 (75% own)

– Median rent: $740 (25% rent)

#9. Clay County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 371

– Population: 26,396

– Median household income: $68,364

– Median home value: $130,000 (78% own)

– Median rent: $788 (22% rent)

#8. Pulaski County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 370

– Population: 12,498

– Median household income: $56,823

– Median home value: $131,500 (77% own)

– Median rent: $702 (23% rent)

#7. Wabash County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 341

– Population: 31,032

– Median household income: $66,194

– Median home value: $135,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $731 (21% rent)

#6. Vermillion County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 306

– Population: 15,488

– Median household income: $59,567

– Median home value: $99,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $783 (23% rent)

#5. Miami County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 293

– Population: 35,952

– Median household income: $59,551

– Median home value: $112,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $776 (25% rent)

#4. Parke County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 283

– Population: 16,327

– Median household income: $63,393

– Median home value: $121,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $780 (18% rent)

#3. Crawford County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 282

– Population: 10,511

– Median household income: $46,706

– Median home value: $105,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $624 (21% rent)

#2. Randolph County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 226

– Population: 24,586

– Median household income: $59,674

– Median home value: $97,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $758 (24% rent)

#1. Martin County, Indiana

– Overall Rank: 158

– Population: 9,863

– Median household income: $65,489

– Median home value: $142,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $603 (21% rent)

