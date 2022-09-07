Indiana News

Crash in Fort Wayne kills 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died in a fatal crash Tuesday near the intersection of West Jefferson & Catalpa Street in Fort Wayne, according to police.

At 7:10 p.m., police responded to a personal injury crash involving a motorcyclist. When officers arrived to the scene they found a man unresponsive on the side of the road.

Paramedics provided aid before taking the man to a hospital with life threatening injuries. The man died shorty after arriving to the hospital.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the man and the cause of death.

Witnesses told investigators that the motorcycle was speeding eastbound on Jefferson before losing control and crashing into a guard rail. The man was alone and wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Eastbound Jefferson at Freeman Street was closed so police could process the scene, but it has been reopened since.