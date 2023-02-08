Indiana News

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Indiana on Feb. 17

First Lady Jill Biden was the headliner at the Democratic convention Aug. 18, 2020. (Photo Provided/Jill Biden via CNN)

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Indiana next week.

The White House announced Wednesday that Dr. Biden will speak in Valparaiso on Friday, Feb. 17.

The White House did not provide additional details, including the time or location of the visit.

The First Lady is expected to discuss the Biden administration’s “commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning,” the White House said in a statement.

Her trip is part of a two-week White House campaign blitz following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The president, First Lady, and cabinet secretaries are expected to visit 20 states during that time period.