Gordon Ramsay to open steakhouse at southern Indiana casino

Gordon Ramsay speaks onstage during the 26th Annual Webby Awards on May 16, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WISH) — Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay will open a steakhouse at Caesars Southern Indiana casino and hotel, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Gordon Ramsay Steak will be his first Indiana restaurant. The casino says on social media the restaurant will open in late 2022.

What’s on the menu? Dry-aged beef, Beef Wellington, Sticky Toffee Pudding, wines, cocktails and local bourbons are included.

The dining room will seat 170 and resemble an upscale pub. The British Union Jack flag will be incorporated into the contemporary design. Private dining rooms will be available for parties.

“The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system,” Ramsay said in the release. “In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are. I’m really excited to take the amazing culinary bounties of the region and showcase all the area has to offer.”

The casino is just across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. It’s about a 2-hour, 30-minute drive south of Indianapolis.

Of his 15 U.S. restaurants, his nearest one to Indiana is Gordon Ramsay Burger in Chicago.