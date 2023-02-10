Indiana News

Goshen man gets 55 years for killing car dealer

by: Associated Press
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced a northern Indiana man Thursday to 55 years in prison for the stabbing death of a 73-year-old car dealer.

Samuel Byfield, 23, of Goshen, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder for killing Goshen used car dealer Wayne Bontrager after the two began arguing during a test drive on Feb. 14.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing Byfield tried to withdraw that plea but was told it was too late.

Bontrager’s widow, Wanda, said she forgave Byfield, saying, “I’m sorry you chose to throw away your life and Wayne’s life over a $7,000 car.”

The prosecutor’s office wants Byfield to get mental health treatment in prison, WSBT-TV reported.

Byfield addressed the court, apologizing for killing Bontrager.

