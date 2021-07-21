Indiana News

Greene County man sentenced to 50 years for sexual exploitation, child porn

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A southern Indiana man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and for distribution, receiving child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 30-year-old Brett Walker used “a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating visual depictions of the child.”

In Nov. 2019, the Indiana State Police first learned of Walker’s activity when Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that sexually explicit images of a child had been uploaded to its servers.

After investigating the tip, Walker, who was already a convicted sex offender, was arrested the night before Thanksgiving 2019.

In addition to uploading the explicit images to Google, Walker was also using the chat application, Kik Messenger, to send child porn.

The DOJ says Walker had previously been convicted of child molestation in Marion County in 2010. While on probation for his 2010 offense, Walker was also convicted of criminal confinement in 2011 of a 14-year-old.

“Walker’s fifty-year sentence pales in comparison to the sentence he imposed on the minor victim,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “Walker’s actions have demonstrated that he should never have the ability to be in any type of contact with children. This sentence will help ensure that.”

“This lengthy sentence should send a loud and clear message that, while you may think you can hide behind the anonymity of the internet to commit these crimes, we will identify you and bring you to justice,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently to combat the sexual exploitation of our children.”

In addition to the 50-year prison sentence, Walker will also serve a lifetime term of supervised release and must pay $10,000 in restitution.