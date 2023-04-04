Holcomb expands state of emergency to 7 counties

A piece of construction equipment removes debris following a devastating tornado in Sullivan County, Indiana, on March 31, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday he has expanded the state of emergency from 2 to 7 counties.

The declaration adds Benton, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and White counties as those in the state of emergency, alongside Johnson and Sullivan counties.

Each county has suffered severe damage from Friday’s storms, which caused flooding and tornadoes, and took the lives of 5 people.

Holcomb said in a statement that Indiana Department of Homeland Security have begun the State Emergency Plan, and will enlist support from other state agencies to provide emergency services to counties in need.

Holcomb also announced Tuesday that state agencies will offer two one-stop locations, based in Sullivan and Whiteland, to assist those impacted by the tornadoes.

The locations for the sites are:

The new Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main St., Sullivan.

Clark Pleasant School District Administration Building, 50 Center St., Whiteland.

The two sites will open Thursday. Hours for the sites will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The sites will close on Sunday and reopen 9 a.m. Monday.

Holcomb said in a statement, “Hoosiers are known for stepping up for each other in times of disaster. We’ve offered these centers before and we’ll continue to be boots on the ground to lend support once again.”

Agencies that will be at the sites include the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Indiana Department of Health, Indiana Social Services Administration, and more.

To report storm damage and be referred to services, call 211.