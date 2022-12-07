Indiana News

Holcomb on possible 2024 Senate run: ‘There’ll be time for me to think about the future in the future’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana will next choose a U.S. Senator in 2024, and some Hoosiers would like to see Republican Governor Eric Holcomb enter the race.

At least two candidates — Republican Erik Benson and Progressive Party candidate Marshall Travis — have announced plans to run for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who last week filed paperwork to run for Indiana governor in 2024.

Holcomb, now in his second term as governor, is unable to run for reelection due to term limits.

Holcomb addressed questions about a possible run for Congress on Tuesday, which also marked his first public appearance since being hospitalized for pneumonia and norovirus.

On Tuesday, Holcomb made his first public appearance since being hospitalized for pneumonia. When asked about a possible run for Congress, the governor said the upcoming statehouse session has his full attention.

“We’ve got a long session, January through April, and we’ve gotta win that race, first and foremost,” Holcomb said. “There’ll be time for me to think about the future in the future. But it would be next to irresponsible for me to take my eye off the job that I’ve got.”

Holcomb’s term as governor ends in January of 2025.

The next session of the Indiana General Assembly is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.