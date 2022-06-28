Indiana News

Indiana attorney general wants courts to lift injunctions on several state abortion laws

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the courts to lift injunctions against several state abortion laws following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Rokita says the “rejection of those woefully misguided precedents” means states, including Indiana, have “greater authority” to enact and enforce abortion laws.

The laws for which Rokita wants injunctions lifted include:

A ban on discriminatory abortions sought because of the unborn child’s race, sex, or disability

A ban on ‘dismemberment abortions’

A requirement that parents be notified when a court approves an abortion for a child under the age of 18 without parental consent

Rokita also filed a request to stop expansion plans for abortion providers in Evansville and South Bend.

“Like most Hoosiers, I believe in building a culture of life in Indiana,” Rokita said in a statement Monday. “That means protecting the lives of unborn babies and safeguarding the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of their mothers. I’ll do everything in my power to advance this mission.”