Indiana flu-related deaths for 2023-24 season total 120 so far

A sick woman blows her nose into a tissue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana on Friday added nine flu-related deaths to its influenza dashboard since a week ago.

The tally for the 2023-2024 season totals 120 flu deaths.

At this time in 2023, Indiana State Department of Health had reported 230 flu deaths. Indiana had a total of 270 flu-related deaths in the 2022-23 season.

Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, has had the most deaths in the 2023-24 season, 14. Following are Lake County (Crown Point), 11; Porter County (Valparaiso), 8; Elkhart County (Goshen), 7; and Tippecanoe County (Lafayette), 6. Delaware (Muncie), Jasper (Rensselaer) and St. Joseph (South Bend) counties each have had five deaths.

A total of 86 of Indiana’s deaths were among people 65 and older.

The state’s dashboard also said Friday that flu activity in Indiana was “high.” The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention influenza update listed neighboring Ohio in the “very high” category.

As a comparison, the state COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Tuesday, has recorded 357 deaths from Jan. 2-Feb. 27.